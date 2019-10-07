A mysterious fireball that crashed in Chile last week is now the hottest debating point among space experts and conspiracy theorists. Initially, experts revealed that the fireballs could most probably be meteors. But now, officials have confirmed that these bizarre unidentified flying objects (UFO) were not natural.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the mysterious fireballs that appeared in the sky were bright red, and streaked across the skies at a high speed.

Soon after the incident, geologists at Chile's National Geology and Mining Service reached the seven meteor impact sites and interestingly, they did not find any evidence of a meteor crash. These scientists also released a report which states that "they found no remains, vestiges or evidence of a meteorite", Express.co.uk reports.

The news of the fireball landing in Chile has already gone viral on the internet. Many people have now started arguing that these fireballs could be actually high-speeding alien ships that might have reached the earth from the deep space. Some conspiracy theorists have also started speculating a government coverup, very similar to the Roswell UFO crash incident.

José Maza, a Chilean astronomer too dismissed the meteor theory, and he made it clear that the flying objects were neither meteors nor space debris from satellites.

It was around a few weeks back Joseph Gradisher, a top US Navy official confirmed the presence of unidentified aerial phenomena in the skies. In a recent statement given to the Black Vault, Gradisher revealed that the UFO videos released by To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences are authentic, and the military is not aware of the origin of these flying objects.

" The Navy designates the objects contained in these videos as unidentified aerial phenomena. The 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' terminology is used because it provides the basic descriptor for the sightings/observations of unauthorized/unidentified aircraft/objects that have been observed entering/operating in the airspace of various military-controlled training ranges," said Gradisher.