The novel coronavirus pandemic seems to be bringing out both the worst and the best in humans. While some ungrateful people are repeatedly misbehaving with the medical staff, others have been acknowledging their sacrifices and expressing heartfelt gratitude.

Uma Madhusudhan, an Indian-origin doctor working in the United States of America (USA), recently witnessed the good side when she received a resounding honor in front of her house in Connecticut. Her neighborhood reverberated with loud cheers and honking of horns as a large number of people gathered outside her house in their cars, thanking her for her extraordinary services amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dr. Uma Madhusudhan makes India proud

A video of the heartwarming gesture was shared on Twitter by actor Adil Hussain in which a sea of cars, police vehicles and fire trucks can be seen lining up outside Dr. Madhusudhan's residence. Recognizing her efforts in the fight against the novel coronavirus, people waved and cheered her as they passed by the lane in front of her house. Standing in her front yard, she acknowledged all the gratitude and waved back.

"In recognition of her extraordinary service treating coronavirus patients in South Windsor Hospital in the US, Dr. Uma Madhusudan, a Mysore-origin doctor honored this way in front of her house. You can see her receiving salute," wrote Adil Hussain as he posted the video which has now gone viral.

In recognition of her extraordinary service treating Corona patients in South Windsor Hospital in the US , Dr Uma Madhusudan, a Mysore origin doctor honoured this way infront of her house in USA. You can see her recieving salute!! ???? pic.twitter.com/ySn39SsdhW — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) April 21, 2020

Karnataka MLA Dr. Sudhakar K also took to the micro-blogging website to share the clip.

Hailing from Mysore, Dr. Madhusudhan is said to be an alumnus of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER) and a 1990 batch graduate from JSS Medical College in Shivarathreeshwara Nagar. She is currently working at the South Windsor Hospital in Connecticut.

COVID-19 at its peak in the US

The China-originated novel coronavirus has left the US reeling as it has recorded the maximum number of fatalities due to COVID-19. As the country's total case count is about to cross 8 lakh, the death toll has gone past 42,000.

President Donald Trump on Monday, April 20, said that he will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the US in the wake of the attack from the invisible enemy.