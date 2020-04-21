US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States", Trump said in a tweet late on Monday.

It was not immediately clear when or how the order would be carried out. His announcement comes at the US has reported 786,968 coronavirus cases, with 42,308 deaths, both figures the highest in the world.

(to be updated)