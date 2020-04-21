The novel coronavirus that apparently originated from Wuhan, China, is continuing its killing spree, and as per the latest statistics. This deadly pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 1,71,500 people. As COVID-19 continues to spread chaos in all nooks of the globe, a new Chinese study has shockingly revealed that coronavirus has already mutated to more than 30 different strains.

Did medical experts underestimate coronavirus?

The new research was carried out by Professor Li Lanjuan and colleagues from Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China, and their study report is now available on Sunday's edition of medRxiv.org. The findings made by Li Lanjuan and the team have literally shocked medical experts, and they believe that the healthcare sector has underestimated the mutation capabilities of coronavirus.

As different strains of coronavirus have affected various parts of the world, there could be difficulties in finding an overall cure for this deadly pandemic.

"Sars-CoV-2 has acquired mutations capable of substantially changing its pathogenicity," wrote Li Lanjuan in the study report.

The study report also noted that some of the mutations could lead to functional changes in the coronavirus' spike protein. It should be noted that coronavirus uses spike proteins to attach themselves to human cells.

WHO's shocking warning

A few hours back, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had revealed that the worst of COVID-19 is still ahead of us. The comments from Adhanom Ghebreyesus came at a time when many countries were planning to ease restrictive measures like lockdown. However, the WHO chief did not reveal the exact reason that will accelerate the spread of coronavirus in the coming days.

"Trust us. The worst is yet ahead of us. Let's prevent this tragedy. It's a virus that many people still don't understand," said Ghebreyesus.

Ghebreyesus added that the world should stay united to combat this deadly coronavirus outbreak that is creating chaos everywhere.