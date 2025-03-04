We've seen a banger for 2 months with films like Daaku Maharaj, and Marco. It is safe to say that the South Indian film industries have had a fantastic opening to the year. Here's a list of South Indian films that are all set to premiere in March.

South Indian OTT releases in March

1. Vidaamuyarchi

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav

Where to watch: Netflix

Vidaamuyarchi features Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles,

written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni.

The duo collaborated after 9 years for the first time since 2015, the film follows the story of an estranged couple who embark on one final road trip.

However, Trisha's character Kayal is kidnapped by local goons, and Ajith's character Arjun has to find a way to save his wife.

How he does it forms the crux of the story. The film is all set to make its streaming debut on March 3rd.

2. Thandel

Cast : Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, Prakash Belawadi, Aadukalam Naren,

Divya Pillai.

Where to watch: Netflix

The story revolves around Raju, a fisherman deeply in love with Satya.

However, at one point, Satya urges Raju to stop going to the sea and look for other jobs.

Ignoring her plea, Raju ventures out into the sea and accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters, where he is arrested.

The rest of the story follows how Raju and Satya reunite after enduring a series of heartbreaking events. The film is all set to stream from 7th March.

3. Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Aishwarya Rajesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Srinivasa Reddy

Where to watch: ZEE5

Anil Ravipudi's action comedy flick, Sankranthiki Vasthunam revolves around former DGP Damodara Raju who is approached by his ex-girlfriend and current ACP Meenakshi to investigate the kidnapping of an MNC CEO.

However, when Damodara Raju's wife gets to know this, she insists on going for fear of her husband rekindling his relationship with his girlfriend.

4. Kudumbasthan

Cast: Manikandan, Prasanna Balachandran, Saanve Megghana, R Sundarajan

Where to watch: ZEE5

Kudumbasthan is directed by Rajeshwar Kaliswamy, the film follows the story of a lower-middle-class man who loses his job and has family tensions in addition to his mounting debt. How he rebuilds life with a child on the way forms the basic plot of the story.

The film is set to premiere on March 7th.

5. Dominic and the Ladies' Purse

Cast: Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Viji Venkatesh, Sushmitha Bhatt, Vineeth

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, marks Gautham Vasudev Menon's Malayalam film debut.

The film is an investigative comedy with Mammootty in the lead role and follows the story of how the eponymous character tries to find the owner of a ladies' purse.

However, his investigation leads him into a series of crimes and eventually turns into a murder investigation.

The film will premiere on March 7th.

6. Officer on Duty

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Priayamani, Jagadish, Vishak Nair, Meenakshi Anoop

Where to watch: Netflix

Officer on Duty, the crime thriller flick, revolves around a demoted police officer investigating the mortgage of fake gold. However, his investigation leads him to a web of crime, some related to his past.

The film will premiere on March 7th.