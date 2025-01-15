Actor Nagarjuna was in the news for the demolition of N Convention by the HYDRAA team a few months ago, and now his brother-in-law, aka Venkatesh, has allegedly demolished a hotel last year illegally, despite a pending injunction from a City Civil Court and an order to maintain the status quo from the Telangana High Court.

The Hyderabad Police on Sunday registered a criminal case against the actor and his family members; this includes his brother and producer, Suresh Daggubati, and actor Rana Daggubati, and Rana's brother and producer, Abhiram Daggubati, who have been charged under sections 448, 452, 458, and 120B—trespass and criminal conspiracy—of the Indian Penal Code, police sources said.

Neither Rana nor Venkatesh or anyone from the family has responded to this development yet. The case is about the demolition of the Deccan Kitchen Hotel in Film Nagar, allegedly by the actor and his family in January last year.

According to the source, the property was owned by the Daggubati family but leased to a man named Nanda Kumar, who is an accused in the alleged poaching of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now known as Bharat Rashtra Samithi) MLAs in 2022.

In November 2022, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) razed a portion of the hotel and adjoining structures constructed by Kumar, alleging that they were unauthorized by the government.

In July 2023, the High Court sought an explanation from the GHMC officials on the demolition and ordered it to maintain the status quo.

The Daggubati family, however, reportedly demolished the structure in January last year, prompting Kumar to approach Nampally Court for violation of court orders. In the court, Kumar claimed that he suffered a loss of Rs 20 crore due to the demolition. The court then ordered the police to investigate the matter.

As the proceedings continued on Saturday, the court directed the police to register an FIR against the accused actors.