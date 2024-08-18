The announcement of the 70th National Film Awards has sparked disappointment among Mammootty fans, particularly that his film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam did not receive any recognition. The absence of awards for the legendary actor has led to accusations from his supporters, with some fans suggesting that political bias under the current BJP government may be influencing the results. This sentiment quickly gained traction online, with many questioning the fairness of the jury's decisions.

However, these allegations were promptly addressed by filmmaker and South jury member MB Padmakumar. He expressed his disappointment that Mammootty did not win the Best Actor award, acknowledging the widespread expectations that the actor would be honoured for his subtle and powerful performance. Despite the outcry from fans, Padmakumar clarified that the issue lay not with the jury or the government, but with the fact that none of Mammootty's films were submitted for consideration.

Mammootty deserved the National Award for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Period. pic.twitter.com/gtxI2jtyH5 — Chaitanya. (@illusionistChay) August 16, 2024

Padmakumar, in an interview with Manorama Online, expressed disappointment over Mammootty not receiving the Best Actor award, despite high expectations from his fans. He acknowledged that Mammootty has a wide and diverse fan base, and his subtle performance had led many to believe he would win the National Award.

However, Padmakumar clarified that none of Mammootty's films were submitted for consideration, including Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. He highlighted that discussions blaming the government for the snub were unfounded, as the absence of submissions from Mammootty's camp was the actual reason. As a jury member, he emphasized that there was no political or governmental interference in the awards process.

These statements from Padmakumar shed light on the actual procedural aspects behind the National Film Awards, dispelling the rumours of political interference. His comments emphasize that the absence of Mammootty's films from the submission list was the key reason behind his lack of recognition, rather than any bias on the part of the jury.

The 70th National Film Awards was dominated by regional cinema and showcased the excellence of Indian cinema across various regions. Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor award for his role in Kantara, while Nithya Menen took home the Best Actress award for her performance in Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil), alongside Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express (Gujarati). Malayalam film Aattam won the Best Feature Film award, highlighting the strength of regional cinema. Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1 was awarded Best Tamil Film, while Karthikeya 2 won Best Telugu Film and KGF: Chapter 2 took home the award for Best Kannada Film. A.R. Rahman was honoured for his background score in Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1.