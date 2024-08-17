Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated upcoming film, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu, has been making waves across the digital space. With rumours swirling and excitement building, the film is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about projects in Tamil cinema. Fans are eagerly awaiting every update, and the latest news surrounding the film has only added to the frenzy.

Plot and Trailer Launch

The Greatest Of All Time is set to be a fictional narrative that feels grounded in reality. Vijay will be seen playing the leader of a specialized team from the Special Anti-Terrorist Squad, a branch of RAW (Research and Analysis Wing). The plot centres around a past mission that resurfaces, presenting new threats that the squad must confront and neutralize. With Vijay leading the charge, the film promises intense action and a gripping storyline.

Adding to the excitement, the trailer for GOAT is scheduled to be launched today (August 17) at 5 PM. The 2-minute and 45-second video is expected to give fans their first glimpse of what to expect from the film. However, fans will be disappointed to learn that there will be no special screenings of the trailer. The Tamil Nadu Producers Council has issued a stay order on such screenings, citing damages incurred by various theatres during the Leo trailer screening.

OTT Deal And Satellite Rights

One of the biggest developments regarding GOAT is that Zee Network has reportedly secured the satellite rights for the film. While the exact financial details of the deal remain undisclosed, industry insiders suggest that Zee's investment reflects the high expectations surrounding Vijay's latest venture. The acquisition is seen as a significant move, demonstrating Zee's confidence in the film's potential success. In addition to the satellite rights, GOAT has reportedly struck a lucrative deal with Netflix for its OTT streaming rights. The deal is said to be worth a staggering Rs 125 crores, making it one of the most significant OTT deals for a Tamil film. This partnership with Netflix ensures that GOAT will reach a global audience, further expanding its potential impact.

Vijay's Dual Role and Ensemble Cast

Another exciting aspect of the film is that Vijay is set to showcase his versatility by portraying dual characters. The film will utilize cutting-edge de-ageing technology to depict a younger version of Vijay, adding an intriguing layer to the narrative. Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the leading lady, while the film also boasts an ensemble cast that includes Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Ajmal Amir, Mic Mohan, Vaibhav, Premgi, Ajay Raj, and Aravind Akash.

The Greatest Of All Time is being produced by Archana Kalpathi, Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh under the esteemed AGS Entertainment banner. Known for delivering high-quality productions, AGS Entertainment's involvement has only heightened expectations for the film. Additionally, the soundtrack for GOAT is composed by the renowned Yuvan Shankar Raja, whose music is sure to elevate the film's emotional and action-packed sequences.

Release Date

Scheduled for release on September 5, 2024, The Greatest Of All Time is already shaping up to be one of the biggest films of the year. With a stellar cast, a gripping storyline, and high production values, the film is poised to make a significant impact at the box office. As fans eagerly await the trailer and the film's eventual release, the buzz surrounding GOAT continues to grow, promising a cinematic experience that could very well live up to its title.