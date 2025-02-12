Newly married Naga Chaitanya is basking on the success of his recently released film, Thandel. The film, which premiered last week, is performing exceptionally well at the box office.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala make an appearance at 'Thandel' success party

On Tuesday, the makers hosted a success bash for the film, attended by Naga Chaitanya and his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala.

Several videos and pictures from the event featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have surfaced online.

In one clip, Naga and Sobhita are seen entering the event together. They walked towards the photo-op section and posed for the paparazzi. The couple radiated happiness, smiling and blushing throughout.

After entering the venue, they sat beside each other. Sobhita looked elegant in a pink saree, while Chaitanya opted for a beige-colored outfit.

Another viral clip from the event shows Naga reciting the Bujji Thalli dialogue from the film. However, netizens pointed out a lack of chemistry between Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya, noting that they did not hold hands and that Naga walked ahead of Sobhita while entering the venue.

A user wrote, "What chemistry.It looks like 2 colleagues who r not on talking terms walking.."

Another user wrote, "There is no chemistry, there aren't even holding hands.."

The third one mentioned, "They didn't even look at each other properly."

Sobhita gives shoutout to her husband -actor Naga Chaitya's film

Ahead of Thandel's release, Sobhita took to social media and praised Chaitanya's acting and penned a heartfelt note, she wrote, "#Thandel release day tomorrow! Excitement! I have seen you stay so focused and positive throughout the making of this film. Can't wait for everyone (and myself) to experience this extraordinary love story on the big screen from tomorrow (sic)."

About Thandel

Thandel is based on a real-life incident in which fishermen from Srikakulam accidentally ventured into Pakistani waters while fishing. The film was released in theatres on February 7.

What next for Naga Chaitanya?

Naga Chaitanya will be seen next in a mythical thriller titled NC24, which will be jointly produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the SVCC and Sukumar Writings banner.