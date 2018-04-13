The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) has finally bent low before actress Sri Reddy's protest against casting couch and promised to set up a sexual harassment redressal panel soon.

Sri Reddy recently waged a war against the sexual exploitation in the Telugu film industry. Initially, she appeard on some Telugu TV channels to send out a message to the industry. But when it did listen to her, she opted for a nude protest outside the TFCC. The irked MAA dubbed her protest as cheap publicity gimmick to garner attentions and get film offers.

Uufazed Sri Reddy went to leak the proofs on how few celebs like Viva Harsha, singer Sriram, Abhiram Daggubati and Kona Venkat sexually harrassed her. This information created a lot of buzz in the media and some women organization came forward to support the actreess.

The TFCC came under immense pressure, when the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notice to the Telangana government on allegations of sexual harassment in the Telugu film industry. Hours after this notice, the TFCC convened press conference and announced to set up of a sexual harassment redressal forum.

Later, the TFCC released a statement to the media, saying as per the Vishaka guidelines, it will form the Committee Against Sexual Harassment (CASH) in four days. The committee will have 20 members including 10 members from the film industry and 10 from various sections of the society, including lawyers, doctors, NGOs and government officials.

Here is the the TFCC's statement

In the wake of recent issues raised pertaining to the sexual harassment / exploitation in the Telugu Film Industry, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has taken cognizance of the enormity of the issue. Committee against sexual harassment has been made mandatory as per Vishakha guidelines by the Government of India for any organization with employees including contracted and outsourced staff. The Film Chamber as the umbrella body within the Industry takes the responsibility of ensuring the implementation of the government guidelines and make mandatory the establishment of CASH (committee against sexual harassment) in production houses which is registered in the Film Chamber. Furthermore the Film Chamber has taken the initiative to set up a sexual harassment redressal panel, which will comprise of members from the film industry (Telugu Film Producers Council, Movie Artistes Association, Telugu Film Directors Association, Telugu Film Employees Federation) along with respected members of the society from various fields (Social NGO, Legal, Medical, Govt. Officials etc). This is to ensure transparency, expertise and accountability in dealing with such issues. We hope these steps will further ensure a safe and comfortable working environment for women and also provide a space to address their grievances."

Telugu Film Chamber of commerce incorporate CASH (committee against sexual harassment) to look into casting couch issue. MAA also retracts the word on banning Sri Reddy from working in film industry pic.twitter.com/e5GPZEBQeJ — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) April 12, 2018

On April 8, Sivaji Raja and other members of the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) announced in a press meet held on Sunday that Sri Reddy application for the membership was not accepted. And Telugu actors, who work with her in any movies, would be suspended from the association.

In a surprising development, the TFCC announced that Sri Reddy's application for membership in the MAA will be considered. However, the application will now be put before the general body of the MAA for it to be considered.

"From the way she behaved by resorting to a protest, we were emotionally upset. That is why the committee decided that she would not be given membership. But some 'elders' have suggested that we should consider her application so that the issue can be resolved," the Times of India qouted MAA president Sivaji Raja as saying.