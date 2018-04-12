Actress Sri Reddy's mother Pushpavati revealed that she is not aware of her daughter's intimate photos and chats with producer Suresh Babu's son Abhiram Daggubati.

Sri Reddy waged a war against casting couch and sexploitation of actresses in the Telugu film industry. The actress even alleged that filmmakers avoid casting women from the state in the movies. She released whatsapp messages of Viva Harsha, singer Sriram and Abhiram Daggubati. The intimate chats, which show these celebs asking her for sexual favours, have gone viral on the social media.

Going a step ahead, Sri Reddy released some of her intimate photos with producer Suresh Babu's son Abhiram Daggubati and these pictures have created havoc in the media. While people across the country are busy debating over the credibility of the Telugu film industry, her mother says that she is not aware of those photos and intimate chat.

Talking to TV9 Telugu, Pushpavati said that she does not interfere in her daughter's decisions. When asked about her affair with Abhiram Sri Reddy's mother said, "She has not told anything about it, because my world is different from hers. If she needs support, I am ready for it, but I don't interfere with her life."

When asked about her acting career, Sri Reddy's mother said, "Since her childhood, she has her personal choices in everything she does. I was not happy with her acting in films. When I tried to tell her, she said "Mummy, you don't interfere with this. I don't listen to you. I will do whatever I like." I am happy that she was successful in her way."

Sri Reddy waged a war against the Telugu film industry after she did not get film offers. She objected the Tollywood filmmakers preferring non-Telugu actresses over Telugu actresses. When asked about her fight, her mother said, "If some people accept it, I have not issue with her fight. But people don't like, I will try to advice her. I will support her movement, if she is walking a right path."

Pushpavati says that Sri Reddy did not tell her about her nude protest and she heard it from other people. "When I tried to ask her about it, she said, Mummy! Don't tell me anything in this regard and I will do whatever I feel is right. If don't like it, you can forget me, thinking that your daughter is dead."

Sri Reddy's mother added, "I usually don't give her any advice, as her route is different from mine. But people told me about her protest, I will tried to advise her. I don't have newspaper, TV and cinema at home and I don't attend functions. Hence, I don't get to see what is actually happening in the world."

Here is the complete interview of Sri Reddy's mother Pushpavati: