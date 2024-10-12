Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is finally here. After making quite some buzz with its trailer and songs, the film released in theatres on October 11. Audience flocked to theatres to see Shehnaaz Gill's song - Sajna Ve Sajna - which emerged as one of the high points of the film.

Social media reviews

Rajkummar Rao, who is fresh out of the success of Srikanth and Tripti Dimrii who has been a part of big budget films ever since Animal, have given their best shot in VVKWWV. However, not everyone is impressed. "This movie felt like a badly written play executed at the last moment without any practice. The story is so inconsistent that it feels like a different movie after every 10-20 mins. Seriously you need JIGRA to watch this film Rating -1.5/5", a social media user commented.

"Yawnfest, what was rajkummar rao thinking?" asked another social media user. "#VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideoToo many characters. Except #VijayRaaz, no one really impresses. #TriptiDimri is the weakest of all. #RajkumarRao is just ok. Writing and direction of the film are below avg. After a certain point, you barely laugh or find the film entertaining," a comment read.

"@RajkummarRao and his obsession of making s*x tapes in three different genres. Crime Drama, Horror & Comedy. Also, all three films have same producer - #EktaKapoor #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo #LoveSexAurDhokha #RaginiMMS #RajkummarRao #TriptiiDimri," another comment read.

"Basic flaw in it's screenplay, Pehle gags aur "comedy" sochi fir scene likha & they fall flatter than the earth. Rajkumar Rao couldn't save this one," commented a social media user.