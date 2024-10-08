Shehnaaz Gill has dominated social media with her latest song – Sajna Ve Sajna from Vicky Vidya Ka Vo Wala Video. Taking a spin on the classic – Sajna Ve Sajna – Shehnaaz sizzles and grooves leaving everyone go weak in the knees. The diva is a delight to watch as she shakes a leg with Rajkummar Rao in the song.

Social media reactions

However, it wouldn't be wrong to say that all eyes are on Shehnaaz and Rao is easily overlooked as the diva owns and grooves to this party number. Not just celebs, fans too have been going gaga over her beauty, grace and vibe in the song. Let's take a look at some of the comments. "Did better than Tripti Dimri in her own film. Ate up the lead," wrote a user. "Looking absolutely flawless! Such a natural glow," another user commented.

"Shehnaaz you are organic pink salt," a comment read. "Tripti Dimri who?" another comment read. "You just nailed it sana & u look so gorgeous & beautiful," one more person commented. "This is Beautiful, sexy but Gracefully done by @shehnaazgill You shine in everything you do #shehnaazgill is a Queen for a reason," a social media user wrote. "Your screen presence is mesmerizing," another social media user wrote.

Aly Goni, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Zareen Khan, Giorgia Andriani were some more celebs who showered her with compliments. The original song – Sajna Ve Sajna – was from the film – Chameli – starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rahul Bose in lead roles. Sung by Divya Kumar and Sunidhi Chauhan, the song is an iconic number.