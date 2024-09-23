Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri are busy with the promotions of their upcoming film – Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The lead stars shared a teaser of the song – Mere Mehboob – from the film with a witty caption. "Yeh Aakashvani hai... Pratsut hai Vicky Vidya ka wo wala video ka, promotional geet... Iss geet ke dono kirdar kalpanik hain lekin geet vaastavik hai, is geet ko enjoy karein, ispe dance karein aur Vicky Vidya ke parivaar ka hissa samjhein... Dhanyavaad." Watch the video here:

(This is the broadcast. Presenting a promotional song from Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video. The characters of the song are fictional but the song is real. So, enjoy the song, dance to it and join the family of Vicky and Vidya. Thank You) Rajkummar and Tripti are seen shaking their leg to this party number and dancing to the beats.

Social media reactions to Tripti's dancing

However, many on social media were quick to comment on how Tripti probably doesn't know dancing. "This movie will be a flop. I am very sure!! Reason being Tripti & story line!!" wrote a user. "Where is unfollow button?" asked another user. "She has no grace at all," a social media user opined. "Tripti is a pathetic dancer," another social media user commented.

"Tripti looking vulgar even here," read a comment. "Sorry but she can't dance nor act," read another comment. "She has gone extra mad after doing animal," read one more of the comments. "Naked flowerpot Tripti again with woobly dance step . She can't dance," an Instagram user dropped a comment. Tripti has been at the receiving end of a lot of flak for her bold roles in Animal, Bad Newwz and now in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.