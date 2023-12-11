Tripti Dimri has emerged as the breakout star of the year after Animal release. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, even though Tripti has a small role in the film; the diva has made millions lose their heart to her. Tripti plays the character of Zoya that comes at an important juncture in the film. Within a day or two of the film's release, the Qala actress was labelled as the new 'National Crush' replacing Rashmika Mandanna.

National Crush and social media numbers

Tripti's social media following has also shot up to 2 million within two weeks of the film's release. Now, the Bulbull actress has reacted to the tags and the numbers. "It does flatter me. Numbers are also a validation; it is a very visible form of love and I am grateful for that. But as an actor, I don't want to get caught up in that. I know that people are also calling me that and honestly it just feels very, very overwhelming," she told IE.

Equation with Rashmika

The talented actress also spoke about her equation with Rashmika Mandanna. Contrary to rumours of them not getting along well, Dimri called Rashmika the "sweetest person". She added that it was Rashmika who made her comfortable and the two got along really well. "She is the sweetest, sweetest person on set. She made me feel welcomed and there was no awkwardness," Tripti said in an interview.

"Usually, when there are two heroines in the film, there is always that energy... There was nothing, she was just so brilliant. She came to me and she gave me a hug and she was like come sit with us. She could also see that I was awkward a little (laughs), but she just made me feel welcomed. I think that is such a beautiful quality to have," she further added.

Tripti on bold scenes

Tripti has also faced criticism for several scenes in the film. To this, she said that she was taught by her acting coach to never judge the character and just sink into it. And that is what she did for the film. Dimri also said Sandeep Reddy had told her that the intimate scenes would be shot aesthetically and he did that. She also said that both Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep kept asking her if she was comfortable every few minutes into the shoot. There have been reports of Sara Ali Khan having auditioned for the role of Zoya played by Tripti Dimri but was rejected.