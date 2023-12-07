Tripti Dimri is the woman of the hour. Despite having done some phenomenal performances in the past, Tripti seems to have turned into a star overnight with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Not only has her fan following increased by many folds but the diva is also labelled as the 'National Crush' of India; a tag which was earlier given to Rashmika Mandanna. One of the most controversial scenes in the movie is when Ranbir Kapoor asks her to lick his shoes.

While we can't share the background behind his character demanding this, the Bulbull actress said that she was reminded of what her acting coach told her. She revealed that her coach told her that all the characters she plays or are in the movie, all have good and bad side. She added that she should be prepared for all the good, bad and ugly side of her character without any judgment or thoughts. The only thing required to play such characters is honesty and motivation.

Dimri about 'lick my shoe' scene

Tripti has also spoken about the bold scenes between her and Ranbir Kapoor in the movie. Tripti revealed that Sandeep Reddy had told her while signing the film that ther was such a scene where he wanted to project a beauty and the beast image. He had assured her that it would look aesthetically amazing.

However, he gave her the option to go ahead or not with her role, depending upon her comfort. He also assured her that if she wouldn't be comfortable, he would find a way to shoot the scene some other way.

Tripti on bold scenes

"Luckily, in my case, I've been dealing with whether I was doing the rape scene in Bulbull (her 2020 Netflix film) or this one, they kept asking me if I am okay. They also ensured that there were no more than five people, including the director, the DOP, and the actors during the scene. Nobody else was allowed on set, all the monitors were shut, and they were like, 'this is the scene we are doing," Tripti said in an interview.

Tripti on Ranbir making her comfortable

"If at any point you feel you're uncomfortable, let us know. We'll go at your pace... Every five minutes, Ranbir Kapoor was checking up on me and asking, 'Are you okay, are you comfortable?' I think these things really matter. People are sensitive to these things," she further added.

For those of you who came in late, before Tripti Dimri, Sara Ali Khan is also said to have auditioned for the role of Zoya. However, the director wanted a fresh face and went ahead with Dimri.