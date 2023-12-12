"My dad called me after watching it": Tripti Dimri on VIRAL video of her GAZING at Ranbir Kapoor [Watch]

Tripti Dimri has become an overnight star after the success of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. The diva, who plays the role of Zoya in the film, has won hearts with her vulnerability and acting chops. After Animal's success, Tripti's social media following increased from just thousands to two million. Not just this, she is also being called the 'national crush' now, a tag which was earlier given to Rashmika Mandanna.

Tripti - Ranbir's viral video

In the film, Tripti plays Ranbir's love interest. A video of the Animal team promoting the movie has taken over social media. In the video, Tripti is seen lovingly staring at Ranbir Kapoor. While the Kapoor lad seems oblivious to Tripti's eyes being fixed at him, the video has got social media talking. Now, the Qala actress has reacted to it and revealed that she got a call from her father after the video went viral.

What went down

"We were at the screening. They wanted the whole cast of Animal together. And people were talking. And, he (Ranbir Kapoor) was right in front of me talking to somebody. So, if someone's talking to someone in front of me, obviously, you will look at that person." Triptii added, "If you will notice I was just rubbing my hands. My dad, in fact, called me after watching the whole footage. And he was like, 'Were you nervous?'. I said, 'Haan. How do you know?' He was like, 'You were rubbing your hands. I know, you rub your hands when you are nervous," Dimri said in an interview with Sidharth Kannan.

Tripti reveals being nervous

In another interview, Tripti was asked the same question about the viral video, to this, the actress said that she was nervous and didn't realise where she was looking. The Bulbull actress has also reacted to being labelled as 'national crush' and the increased social media following. Tripti maintained that while these things do flatter her and is a kind of validation but she doesn't want to get bogged down by it.

Equation with Rashmika

Tripti also added that contrary to speculations, she and Rashmika got along really well on the sets. Dimri added that she was the most comfortable with Rashmika and the two had a great time shooting. "Usually, when there are two heroines in the film, there is always that energy... There was nothing, she was just so brilliant. She came to me and she gave me a hug and she was like come, sit with us. She could also see that I was awkward a little (laughs), but she just made me feel welcomed. I think that is such a beautiful quality to have," she said in an interview.