Tripti Dimri became an overnight sensation after the success of Animal. Tripti, who played Ranbir Kapoor's love interest in the film, was seen in quite a bold avatar. Her followers shot overnight and the diva was signed for several projects within a few days. After being paired opposite Vicky Kaushal in Bad Newz the actress has now been paired opposite Rajkummar Rao in Vicky Vidya Ka Vo Wala Video.

Why netizens irked

However, netizens aren't too pleased with Tripti's filmography or her upcoming roles. While makers of these films are accused of reducing a good heroine to just an eye candy, on the other hand, Dimri is also slammed for taking up some roles or agreeing to such dance moves. A latest song from the film – VVKVWTV has irked everyone on social media.

Tripti breaks her silence

Tripti received massive backlash for what many thought out to be cringe and vulgar dance steps. In a recent interview, the actress has broken her silence. The Bulbull actress said that she realised over time that it is not just acting that one needs to know but even walking properly and dancing. She added that she might not be the best at everything but doesn't shy away from trying.

"Not really... As an actor, I'm trying to do different things. Earlier, I thought that to be an actor you only need to know acting, and you are fine. When things became true, I realised that when you are offered a show, you should know how to walk properly, when you are offered a dance number, you should know how to dance well," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

"So, I have to try everything. I may not be good at everything, but what's wrong with trying? You must give it your best," she further added.