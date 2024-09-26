The latest song "Mere Mehboob" from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has taken the internet by storm but for all the wrong reasons. Since its release, the song on social media has been abuzz with negative reactions. The track "Mere Mehboob" is getting backlash from netizens for its gross and cringe lyrics. Social media users have also slammed Triptii Dimri for her dance moves.

The viral song features lead duo Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. The song's unique blend of modern beats with a touch of nostalgia has failed to impress the audiences.

Fans found the chemistry between Rajkummar and Triptii Dimri's cold, leading to several users slamming that Triptii is only doing item numbers.

Not only the lyrics, but even the dance moves, especially Triptii lying on the floor and performing pelvic movements. Netizens, a section of social media users, criticised choreographer Ganesh Acharya for the 'vulgar' and 'filthy' step.

Amid several haters, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, has allegedly reacted to a social media post criticising actress Triptii Dimri's latest song, Mere Mehboob, from the film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

The Reddit post revealed that Gauri reacted to the poll on the post, which criticised Triptii. A screenshot is doing the rounds on social media, which shows that Gauri voted from her official Instagram handle.

An Instagram page, Tea Music Daily, shared a video of the step and criticised the actress. They slammed the makers for 'disgusting' songs and outfits.

The caption of the post read, "I am a big fan of her and I understand capitalising on opportunities is important but this is downright disrespectful in the way they are treating her in recent films, why is she agreeing to all of this? Have you heard this song of Tripti Dimri?"

They also wrote, "Bollywood has reduced her to such disgusting dance steps, outfits and songs. I don't know why she agrees to do this with no self-respect."

A user wrote, "But we don't know what Gauri voted. If she voted YES even Gauri agrees the producers are not treating/presenting her well in her post-animal films and it's DISRESPECTFUL to Tripti. Ppl in dharam sankat whether to hate on Gauri or not."

Another wrote, "Must be a mistake."

Rajkummar Rao, Tripti Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is 90s nostalgia with dash of humour

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is set in the '90s, and it tells the story of a newly married couple, who lose their wedding tape. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Archana Puran Singh, Tiku Talsania, and others. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on October 11, and it will clash with Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra.