The teaser trailer of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra was dropped weeks ago, and on Thursday (September 26) makers dropped the extended trailer of Jigra and it was worth the wait. Jigra's trailer is a blend of action, drama and emotions and Alia Bhatt steals the thunder in the trailer.

In a nutshell, the film is about a fearless sister who fights against all odds be it family, society, law, system and every other obstacle just to save her brother. The siblings' bond in the film will make you emotional. And Alia's facial expressions in the film along with her acting prowess will keep you hooked.

About the trailer

In Jjigra, Alia essays the role of an orphan who tries her best to save her younger brother Vedang Raina (Ankur). Her brother Vedang is imprisoned in a foreign country in a drug case, and Alia a doting sister tries her best to save him.

Alia goes heaps and bounds to save his brother. The trailer opens with Alia trying to cut her wrist, thinking that she could get a chance to meet him once in prison.

The next scene shows Ankur ( Vedang) inside a court, where the judge orders his "death by electrocution in three months".

Besides being a determined sister, Alia's character is powerful and fierce and she has nailed action sequences.

The trailer ends with Satya saying, "I never said I'm an ethical person. I'm only Ankur's sister."

#JigraTrailer is OUTSTANDING !!#AliaBhatt is an Actor par Excellence. Shines in every single frame of this #Jigra world created by #VasanBala. Truly the Bachchan amongst the Actresses.#VedangRaina too looks Impressive. Seated for this one ? pic.twitter.com/exPAUejEuD — Akash Verma (@akashvibes) September 26, 2024

Be it action choreography, and emotional background music, the trailer is worth watching. The recreated version of Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka sets the tone of the trailer.

OMG I AM IN SHOCK RN WHAT DID I JUST WATCH VASAN BALA WOWWW IT WAS MIND-BLOWING ALIA AND VEDANG YOU TWO WERE TEREFFIC#Jigra — ? (@farah_nawar9) September 26, 2024

By looking at the trailer, one can make out that Jigra is not a typical happy-go-lucky brother-sister story but a darker tale filled with struggles and challenges showcasing an inseparable brother-sister bond.

'Unapologetically Nepotistic': Fearless Alia Bhatt races against time to save her imprisoned brother Vedang Raina from drug case; fans call it 'blockbuster'

Netizens lauded Alia-Vedang starrer Jigra. A section of fans also compared it to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in terms of the top-notch acting prowess of Alia.

A user said, "It seems really fresh, different and interesting. Finally, something that STANDS OUT. And the aesthetics and the cinematography . The bond between Alia and Vedang's characters seems so powerful and intense. I think it's safe to say it will be a good movie since the cast>>> and the premise>>> everyone's gonna act to the T. Really looking forward to it!!"

Another user said," If this has fine storytelling, this film is gonna go big!! I didn't expect the trailer to be this intriguing. Whoever edited it has done a great job. Trailer is enough to bring the audience to the cinema, let's hope the movie is enough too, so as to retain the audience."

A section of netizens compared the Jigra with Savi, which has the same storyline.

In the film Savi, who is a simple housewife, attempts a daring jailbreak to get her husband out of one of England's high-security prisons, with 400 inmates, 75 armed guards, and 60 surveillance cameras.

Savi stars Divya Khosla Kumar and Harshvardhan Rane.

Produced by Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shaheen Bhatt and Somen Mishra. Jigra has been written by Vasan along with Debashish Irengbam. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, the film also stars Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran. The film was earlier scheduled to drop on Netflix, but now the film will first hit the screens worldwide on October 11 after which the Jigra will take the digital route.