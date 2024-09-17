Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas often serve major marriage goals. PeeCee and Nick never fail to profess their love towards one another. From hugging, cuddling, and kissing, they are never shy to showcase their love in public places. And once again, love birds Nick and Priyanka were seen getting intimate publicly.

Recently, at the Jonas Brothers concert on September 16, 2024, Priyanka attended a show in London on the occasion of her husband and singer Nick Jonas's birthday.

As the consent was on and Nick was busy singing, Priyanka and Nick celebrated the latter's birthday in the sweetest way possible.

Priyanka and Nick locked lips amid the concert. They also sang, danced and thoroughly enjoyed themselves. Priyanka also danced with their daughter Malti Marie.

The recent Jonas Brothers concert took place at the O2 Arena in London on September 16, 2024. Many videos of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra from the event have surfaced on social media.

A video that has gone viral shows Nick extending his hand towards Priyanka, who was standing right in front of the stage during his performance. And soon they are seen kissing passionately. In another clip, PC sang and danced along to Nick's song Jealous.

Nick performed his popular songs in a blue jacket and pants, while his wife cheered for him in a stunning orange dress.

Nick celebrated his birthday at the concert. He cut a four-tier cake placed in the centre while Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas sang the Happy Birthday song. Fans also joined them in the singing as confetti was showered on the stage.

Meanwhile, doting wife and actor Priyanka took to her social media and wished her darling husband on his birthday.

Priyanka shared a video of her husband's performance. In one of the pics, she was seen kissing Nick while Maltie shut her eyes and kept her hands on her face.

In another post, she mentioned, "Monday nights should not be so much fun. Also story time: I was crowned Miss World at this arena 24 years ago. It was called the Millennium Dome back then. I'll never forget my little 18-year-old, excited, nervous and competitive self, trying to look and be the best I could be. A memory I will never forget from November 30th 2000 is the feeling of balancing on pencil heels with a gorgeous Hemant Trivedi dress that was falling off the entire evening because my body tape would not stay on, as I was sweating so much from nerves. Hence if you google the pictures, after I win, I look like I'm doing a namaste in gratitude but I'm actually desperately trying to keep my dress up. clearly I survived and it was all well at the end. To be back here watching my husband and his brothers perform with my daughter, family and friends is such a full circle. Life has been good. Gratitude. "

In another post, Priyanka captioned, "Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad. You make all our dreams come true .. every day. we love you @nickjonas (red heart emoji)."

Netizens were in love with Priyanka's outfit but disliked the way Nick and Priyanka locked lips on the stage.

A user wrote, "Every time the same PDA."

Another mentioned, "Why kiss every time."

The third one said, " Shameful, kissing in front of daughter."

