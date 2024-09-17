Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known for her beauty and charisma. The former Miss World is on a sabbatical from films and is only committed to her brand endorsements and fashion weeks. Being a doting mother, she is often seen with her daughter/

Although Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might not be seen in the public eye, her impact is undeniable.

'Scary, awful looking doll': Sri Lankan artist immortalises Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's red Anarkali traditional look as doll; fans unimpressed

Recently, the actor was seen at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in July, the actor looked stunning in a red traditional outfit. Aishwarya's doll was created by a Sri Lankan artist.

Months after Aishwarya's ethnic avatar, a viral video has emerged online that shows a doll version of Aishwarya Rai's attire. Created by Sri Lankan doll artist Nigeshan.

The doll is dressed in a miniature replica of what Aishwarya had worn at the wedding, a beautiful red Anarkali.

The viral post has been captioned as: "Doll version recreation of the one & only @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb at Ambani wedding."

Netizens weren't happy with the doll version of Aishwarya's ethnic anakarli version. They were of the view that Aishwarya in real life looks like a doll, and the replica is just scary and bad.

A user wrote, "Scary doll."

Another user wrote, "Never hated a doll before."

The third one wrote," Even dolls can't match Aishwarya Rai's beauty. At least the clothes are similar. Thank you, my brother."

The fourth user said, "Upgraded version of Monjulika."

The fifth one said, "Ye to same to same dusri radhe maa lag rahi hai." (She looks like Radhe Maa).

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, married Radhika Merchant in a grand celebration on July 12 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. The actor is currently in Dubai for the SIIMA Awards with her daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award for her powerful performance in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2.