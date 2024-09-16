'Awful, cringe':Aishwarya Rai kisses Aaradhya on lips; daughter captures mother's winning moment; fans unimpressed with their sartorial choices

It was a star-studded Sunday night as a galaxy of stars attended the SIIMA Awards 2024 that was held in Dubai on Sunday night.

Aishwarya Rai also attended the SIIMA Awards 2024 with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai kisses Aaradhya on the lips; the daughter captures her mother's winning moment

However, the red carpet looks of Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhya Bachchan failed to impress netizens.

For the star-studded, Aishwarya wore a stunning black embellished Anarkali gown. While Aaradhya Bachchan wore a silver palazzo set The mother-daughter duo Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhya Bachchan were seen kissing on the red carpet and walking hand-in-hand.

Aishwarya Rai posed with her fans and clicked pictures.

Aaradhya captures mother Aishwarya Rai's winning moment

Aishwarya won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award for her powerful performance in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2. Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan beamed with joy and captured happy winning moments with her mom. She turned paparazzi for her mother and clicked Aishwarya's pics as her mommy delivered the winning speech.

Apart from Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya, the awards night also saw other prominent stars from the South Indian film industry. In one of the clips, one can see Aishwarya seated alongside actor Vikram, her co-star from "Ponniyin Selvan" films.

Netizens weren't impressed with Aishwarya and Aaradhya's sartorial choices

A user wrote, "Why always black and why such a blingy outfit?"

Another mentioned, "Bad outfit choice."

Work Front

Aishwarya Rai played double roles in Ponniyin Selvan 2 - as Nandini and Mandakini Devi. The film is based on the popular Tamil literary novel of the same name, written by Kalki Krishnamoorthy. Aishwarya Rai is yet to announce her upcoming project.