There is no stopping, Shehnaaz Gill. Ever since Bigg Boss, the actress has cemented her place in the industry. From events, brand ambassadors, photoshoots, films, singles to chat shows; Shehnaaz keeps grabbing headlines. And with her recent photoshoot, the diva seems to have amassed a new set of fan following.

Social media reactions

In the photoshoot, Gill can be seen wearing a shirt, tie, oversized blazer and red hot shorts. Her sultry look and sensuous pose has been driving social media crazy. "You are wowww," wrote a user. "Your face card never fails," another user commented. "You own the world of fashion and modelling. You are so fantastic. Keep it up," a social media user commented. "I am so happy growing day by day may all your wishes come true amen," another Instagram user wrote.

"You have a natural beauty that is hard to find," read a comment. "Watching you grow and succeed only makes me love and admire you even more. I'm so proud of you," another comment read. "Hot", "Sexy", "Ravishing" were some more comments dropped on the pictures and videos of the shoot.

Shehnaaz will now be seen in an item number in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The choreographer of the song revealed that they were looking for a face that's hot and sweet and someone who hadn't done an item number before. He also mentioned that Shehnaaz worked extremely hard for the song and it will emerge as a party number.