Shehnaaz Gill is all set for her next Bollywood film – Thank You For Coming. The actress will be seen with Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi in the film. At the recent promotional party for the film, Shehnaaz chose to go all bold and racy in a black cut out dress. Shehnaaz turned up the heat in her uber glamorous avatar and made heads turn.

Shehnaaz Gill goes bold

Shehnaaz also posed for fans for pictures and even clicked selfies with a few of them. One such video of Shehnaaz bowing down to click a selfie with fans has gone viral. As the actress turned, she ended up showing more than intended. Realizing the faux paus Gill tried to cover her assets with her hand. However, her discomfort was quite visible. Netizens were enraged seeing her bring out the glamourous factor in her.

Oops moment

Shehnaaz became a household name after stint in Bigg Boss. While Sidharth Shukla won the show, Shehnaaz did manage to win his heart. The duo were in a relationship until the Bigg Boss winner passed away in an unfortunate incident. With time, Shehnaaz turned a new leaf and has been trying to move ahead in life and career.

While she is now touted as the next big thing, Gill has made a name for herself in the industry. From her own chat show to albums, the diva is everywhere. After making her big bang debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shehnaaz will next be seem in Thank You For Coming. The film revolves around a bold topic and many are not happy with Shehnaaz shedding off her "roots" and "traditions" for Bollywood.