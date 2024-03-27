Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13 alongside Sidharth Shukla. The duo was a hit pair inside the BB house. Their camaraderie was so strong that fans wanted them to get married. Shehnaaz's fondness was quite evident but she never went on record officially and professed her feelings for him. Various fan clubs started a page based on their names, like SidNaaz, SidNaazians among others. The fan clubs are still quite active and shared throwback pictures of Sidharth and Shehnaaz from their BB days.

Sidharth's untimely demise on September 2, 2021, left a void in Shehnaaz's as well as his fans' hearts. However, Shehnaaz mustered the courage to come back stronger and made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She was then seen in Thank You For Coming.

Apart from Bollywood success, the actor is also seen enjoying her stint as a model and has been the face of several brands. The actor paved her way in Bollywood with her hard work.

From being invited to parties which feature A-listers and crème-de-crème of celebs, Shehnaaz feels honoured to be under the same roof as them.

Angry Shehnaaz Gill refuses to pose for paps; gives Rs 500 to dholwalas post Holi party

On Monday, during Holi, Shehnaaz was part of Holi celebrations and enjoyed every bit of it. From dancing to interacting with her fans and paps, she was indeed a house on fire.

Several videos from Shehnaaz Gill's party have surfaced online.

A video shows her dancing to the beats of music at a Holi bash and enjoying Thandai. Her friend, actor Varun Sharma of Fukrey fame, was also spotted in the background.

Another video shows her interacting with the paps.

As she exited, paps asked her to pose for photos, she said, "Aaj sab Media walo ki chutti hai" (the media doesn't have a holiday on Holi), but she refused to pose. Seemingly miffed she said, "Bhai, mujhe maaf kar do." ( Please leave me alone).

Shehnaaz who was seated in the car, got angry with the media for requesting her to pose.

Netizens were quick to conclude that Shehnaaz was drunk and that's the reason why she is behaving this way.

Another video shows Shehnaaz giving Rs 500 to dhol walas, which was highly applauded by the fans, but they were of the view that she was seemingly drunk and didn't see the amount of money she handed over.

A user wrote, "She is fully drunk."

Shehnaaz Gill also dropped pictures from the Holi bash. It also featured her mom. She captioned the post, "Happy Holi".