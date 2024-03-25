The world is celebrating Holi in full swing and so are our celebrities. From Bachchans to Akhtar's to Bigg Boss celebs enjoy the day by greeting one another during Holi parties. From Ankita Lokhande to Nia Sharma enjoyed Holi with a splash of water balloons and colours.

Jovial Jaya Bachchan plays Holi with pichkari

Celebs have taken to social media and shared inside pictures and videos from their Holi celebrations. The Bachchan family celebrated Holi together with a lot of colours and gujiyas! Navya Naveli Nanda shared an Instagram carousel from their Holi celebrations, which included Jaya Bachchan playing with a pichkari, and Amitabh Bachchan posing with Jaya and Navya. Another picture shared by Shweta shows her posing with her brother Abhishek Bachchan as the brother-sister duo is smeared with colours of festivity.

Along with fun and frolic Holi celebrations, the Bachchan family also had mouth-watering savouries. Navya gave a sneak peek of food and gulaal.

However, as soon as Navya dropped pictures on her social media, fans were quick to point out the absence of Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya.

On Sunday, Navya shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram. She posed looking in the camera with Holika Dahan in the background. The next picture showed Abhishek and Navya putting gulal on each other.

Aishwarya Rai was seen standing near them with a tika on her forehead. She was dressed in a white and black outfit and also sported sindoor (vermillion).

Amitabh shared throwback pictures from his Holi celebration

On his blog, Amitabh Bachchan shared pictures from film sets which showed him playing Holi. The actor also posted a photo of Abhishek from Holika Dahan which the Bachchan family celebrated together on Sunday night.

Amitabh captioned the post, "Then .. and now. Greetings and wishes for Holi .. the happiness and the joy of everlasting colours of fulfilment and gaiety and merriment ..have lost count of the number of Holi celebrations at Prateeksha ..God has been kind ... and the kindness of the Ef and the well-wishers, galore ..My individual gratitude to all the Ef at the GOJ for their wishes and their colours and their cards and letters .. and most importantly their love .. may each coloured celebration be eternal in your lives and filled with happiness and just .. happiness."