Holi Hai! Celebrities and people all across the globe are celebrating the festival of colours with great fervour and enthusiasm, smearing each other's faces in colours and relishing delicacies like thandai, gujia.

Many celebrities took to their social media accounts and extended colourful Holi greetings to their fans. Newlywed couples Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat and Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani also celebrated their first Holi post-marriage.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunaal Khemu also swayed in the festival of colours.

Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra's loved-up post.

Kiara Advani shared a picture of herself and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, celebrating the Holi festival with colours. ''Holi with my Homie,'' she wrote along with the post.

Disha Patani celebrated her Holi with her rumoured ex, Tiger Shroff. Disha shared a fun video and wished her fans on Instagram by sharing a video which also features Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff throwing colour at her.

Netizens were in awe of seeing Disha and Tiger celebrate Holi together.

Kangana Ranaut, who was recently announced as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency seat, wished her fans on social media by sharing a picture of herself playing colourful Holi with the local people of her hometown.

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda opted for a white kurta-pyjama set as he shared a photo of himself with his pet dog to wish fans on the auspicious occasion. "We dressed in white for Happy Holi," read the actor's post.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram stories and shared a photo of herself playing with her pet.

Alia Bhatt took to her social media and wished her fans. Ranbir Kapoor was seen playing Holi with his society friends, and he also clicked pictures with them.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain smear colours of love as they celebrate Holi.

Popular actor Akanksha Puri goes bold this Holi, posing topless and smeared in red colour.