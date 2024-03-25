The festival of colours is here. People all across the world wait with bated breath and on the main day, soak themselves in the fervour of colour.

The vibrant and colourful festival illuminates the sky and lives of many. On the day of Rang Panchmi, friends and family come together, smear each other with colours, and revel in the spirit of unity and joy. People celebrate Holi by putting colour on each other, meeting family and dancing to the beats of the dhol. Delicacies like 'gujiya', 'mathri', 'malpuas', 'bhang', and 'thandai' are part of the festival.

A day before Holi is celebrated as Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi, which is on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

Holika Dahan, the precursor to Holi, signifies the victory of righteousness over wrongdoing and welcomes the arrival of spring. On this day, people lit bonfires, played with colours, and shared joy. The festival is being celebrated all across the world with much gusto.

Sneha Wagh is celebrating her Holi in Vrindavan

Sneha Wagh has been part of the industry for more than two decades. She has been the face of television. Some of the best TV serials include Jyoti, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Mere Sai, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho and Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan. She also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3.

She was last seen in Neerja, which airs on Colors TV.

In a candid conversation with International Business Times, India, Sneha Wagh spoke about how she is celebrating her Holi, her fondest memory from the festival, and also shared some important hair and skin tips that can be implemented pre- and post-Holi.

How do you usually celebrate Holi and what's special this Holi?

I love playing with Holi with colors more than water, as I feel Holi is the festival of colours. This year's Holi is special as I'm in Vrindavan and I am celebrating this day with Lord Radha and Krishna. It's so beautiful to see everything here. For the last few days, we were immersed in the festivity of colours.

The other day we played ladoo ki holi; one day there is jalebi ki Holi, phoolo ki holi. It's such a divine feeling to play Holi with Radha Rani.

A fondest childhood memory of Holi?

I was very very young, when I used to play Holi. At that time I was not afraid of playing Holi with Colors and water all over. But this is my fondest memory of Holi as I am in Vrindavan, every day is so pleasant and I feel blessed to celebrate this day here. I don't wish to come back to Mumbai.

What are the delicacies that you cook and eat during Holi?

We make Puran Poli as it's a compulsory item in every household during Holika Dahan. On rang Panchami we cook spicy food. I love and enjoy both.

Any messiest Holi experience if you have ever played?

I like Holi, but I don't like it when someone forcefully puts colours on me. It should be from the heart and one should enjoy it.

What is your skin and hair care routine pre and post-Holi?

There isn't much that we need to do, just pre-Holi, apply oil and moisturise your skin so that the colours don't harm you.

Post-holi bathe properly, but don't rub your skin. Give it some time, and eventually, the color from your skin will be gone.