Two films were released this Friday, namely Veer Savarkar, and Madgaon Express and moviegoers once again headed to the cinema halls. And, this week, we have two big releases, Randeep Hooda's Swatantra Veer Savarkar and Madgaon Express. Both the movies received mixed responses from fans and critics alike.

With Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda has donned the hat of director, he has co-produced the film as well as essay the role of Veer Savarkar in a biographical drama.

The movie in hindsight talks about revolutionary Veer Savarkar, his fight for the freedom of Indians from Britishers, his political ideology of Hindutva, and how he battled against all odds and played a pivotal role in India's Independence.

Without any propaganda or agenda, Randeep showcases the life and ideologies of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

One of the scenes shows, Randeep walking into the Kaala Paani prison with an impactful voiceover, "Hum sabne padha hai ki Bharat ko aazadi ahinsa se mili hai lekin yeh voh kahaani nahi hai .." This hugely translates to...

(We have all read that India attained freedom through non-violence, but this is not that story)."

Apart from Randeep, Ankita Lokhande is also seen in the film. She plays the role of Yamunabai.

Twitter review of Veer Savarkar 

Fans loved Randeep's performance, how he dwelled deep into his role, and emotional and impactful scenes with heavy dialogues that evoked a sense of patriotism.

One user wrote, ''From the very beginning, the film grips the audience with its authenticity and attention to historical accuracy. Every chapter of Savarkar's life is portrayed with meticulous detail and thorough research, shedding light on his pivotal role in inspiring countless revolutionaries in India's fight for freedom from the British Empire.''

Another person wrote, ''Must watched #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar and I'm speechless! #RandeepHooda bowing down to you! #SwatantryaVeerSavarkarReview.''

The next user wrote, "Watched 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' last night. Absolutely loved the film! It totally demolishes the fake narrative created about India's greatest Freedom Fighter, by vested interests who have repeatedly twisted facts about India's history to further their own political ambitions. @RandeepHooda as Savarkar was fabulous! If I have to sum up the film in a single word, I will say, FLAWLESS!!"

The actor made headlines after sharing his body transformation picture for the role. The actor went exceptionally lean for the role. Fans compared him to Christian Bale for his efforts to do justice to the role.

Box office

The film earned Rs 1.05 crore on Day 1. On the second day, the film registered a sum of Rs 2.25 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 3.30 crore. It saw an overall occupancy of 25.30 per cent in the Hindi belt.

