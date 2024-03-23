Bollywood social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry never fails to grab headlines with his witty banter with paps, his interviews with Karan and other celebs. Being unbiased, full of wit and humour, Orry whenever he comes on screen his aura and screen presence are truly unmissable.

Being Gen's favourite star Orhan Awatramani became a popular name among millennials and is now loved by all age groups.

'No money, no photo': Orry refuses to get clicked by paps

Recently, the young sensation was asked what does he for a living, and to this, he acclaimed, " I am a liver, as I live." Orry's 'I am a liver went viral in no time. His statement has created a stir on social media. Orry also stayed inside the Bigg Boss 17 house for a day.

From being papped at celebrities' parties to attending big fashion events, Orry is all over the internet.

Recently, Orry was once again papped and was seen walking hand-in-hand with an unknown person.

As soon as the paparazzi asked him for photos. Orry said, "No money, no photo."

The paps shared the video and captioned it as "Orry is a real deal here. No money no photo people, We know how much Orry charges for his photos."

In November last year, Orry revealed that he earned around Rs 20-30 lakh for posing for photos.

Orry said that he charges 30 lakhs for getting clicked to pose and get clicked. He added that he stays for the entire party, mingles with everyone like a friend, and takes pictures with all the guests.

Orry mentioned, "People call me to their farmhouses and say, 'My father, mother and my in-laws will all put ₹5 lakh each, my wife and I will put ₹2.5 Lakh, so that's 25 Lakh total, please come to our party."

He also revealed that he used three phones in a day. Asked about how he manages so many phones, Orry said, "There are a lot of benefits of good pictures. The moment lasts, and pictures stay lifelong. Accha edit karo, accha photo dalo (edit good photos, post good photos)."

On Orry calling paps

Orry said, "I don't need to call the paps if I'm at a restaurant, or if I'm pulling up. But I'm not going to lie. Have I called them before? Of course, I have. Also, whether you call them or not, at some point you're going to get clicked, so I don't see any shame at all in calling them. I'm very open about that. So, yes, I do want to get pictured. So, there's no shame in it, but at the same time, 99% of the time, I haven't called them."