IPL 2024 began with a bang. The opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 was held at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Friday evening.

It was indeed a star-studded night as Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam, Neeti Mohan performed live in front of the crowd.

CSK won the match by 6 wickets in the first game of IPL 2024. Several moments from the field have gone viral. One of them shows MS Dhoni and Virat hugging each other. Post-match Virat and Dhoni met and shook hands.

CSK's Mustafizur Rahman was announced 'Player of the Match' for picking up 4 wickets against RCB in opening match.

Virat Kohli dances to Thalapathy Vijay's 'Appadi Podu' During IPL 2024 Game

Another video shows Virat Kohli grooving to Thalapathy Vijay's popular 'Appadi Podu' track. Known for his fun-loving and jovial nature, Virat is always seen enjoying himself on the field.

Kohli's happy dance happened during the innings break when Virat Kohli and the rest had got inside the field and were warming up. The music was playing in the backdrop and immediately. He gave an interesting twist to his dance moves. Punjabi Munda did the bhangra while on 'Appadi Podu'

Netizens were quick to point out that RCB didn't win the match but never failed to win hearts.

A user wrote, "RCB once again lost, but never fails to win hearts.."

Another mentioned, " Anushka Sharma has three kids..."

Anushka Sharma and former India captain Virat Kohli welcomed their second child, a boy, on February 15. The couple have named their son Akaay. After welcoming their second child, Virat has now returned to the pitch for the upcoming IPL match.

CSK and RCB full-team squad

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj.