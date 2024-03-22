The wait is over as IPL 2024 began with a bang. The opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 was held at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Friday evening.

It was indeed a star-studded night as Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam, Neeti Mohan performed live in front of the crowd.

The ceremony began with Tiger Shroff's electrifying performance Akshay Kumar made a grand entry as he held the Indian national flag in his hand. Seeing him perform a high-octane stunt, the crowd reverbed with chants of RCB and CSK.

Akshay danced to Desi Boyz's title track which is from his film as well as the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, Main Tera Hero, Hare Ram Hare Krishna, and Mast Malang!

Tiger and Akshay Kumar danced to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan songs.

A R Rahman and Sonu Nigam sang Vande Mataram. Rahman sang a rendition of Taal Se Taal Mila with a host of singers beside him on stage.

A R Rahman concluded his performance with a fantastic rendition of his Oscar-winning song Jai Ho!

There were fireworks in the sky with loud cheers from the audience before the match began.

Fans lauded Akshay's fitness level as he danced with high-voltage energy.

Kohli and Dhoni hugged and laughed

The match between RCB and CSK is underway. A picture from the field that has wowed the fans is a warm friendly side hug between Virat and Dhoni.

The picture of the duo sharing a laugh has gone viral on social media within minutes.

Fans were in awe seeing Virat and Dhoni's on-field chemistry.

Virat Kohli with MS Dhoni.



Virat Kohli became the first Indian to score 12,000 T20 runs during the IPL 2024 opener between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk on Friday.

CSK will be defending their fifth IPL title this year under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dhoni, who won all 5 trophies as captain, stepped down from the top position just a day ahead of IPL 2024.