Tripti Dimri is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film – Vicky Vidya Ka Vo Wala Video. From saree shopping to ramp walking, the actress has been leaving no stone unturned in making sure the film reaches everywhere. Amid all her busy commitments, the Animal actress failed to show up for an event on women empowerment despite being paid.

Date goof up?

Tripti reportedly chose to walk the ramp with Kartik Aaryan at the same time she was supposed to be making an appearance at the event meant for women empowerment. The organisers didn't take kindly to her absence and blackened her poster. While one section is slamming Tripti for skipping the important event, many are also calling out organising for degrading Tripti at an event meant for women empowerment.

Reddit users react to the viral clip

"So Tripti took 5lakh for the event. But must have costed more than that to organize the event, book the venue, invitations etc. I don't even know what and how much goes in such events. Yes, the aunty was unhinged but what Tripti or her team did, though it might have been a mistake, still very very wrong. Tripti can give them the money back but that doesn't include the money they used to organize. More over, bad rep for this group for future events," wrote a user.

"I don't think it's money only, such events are investment + marketing approach so many guests are only there to invest and market," another reddit user commented.

"That's kinda crazy BUT flaking the day of the event is sooo disrespectful. Her assistant or whoever manages her commitments is definitely getting fired," read a comment. "It's terrible to cancel last minute but who the hell acts so crazy at a professional event and shouts 'mu kala karo'. Chapri aunty behaviour," a user came out defending Tripti.

"I get that this comes off as crazy behaviour because it really is. But if you've already paid someone money to attend an event and then they don't show up, there are better ways to make it known that they can't honour their commitments. Oh, well. People do things when they're angry. And Tripti needs a better team who can manage her dates well. I hope she pays back the money," another reasoned.