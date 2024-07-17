Vicky Kaushal has reacted to Bosco Martis' statement on how choreographers don't get credit for the song they choreograph. Bosco, who has choreographed the hit number Tauba Tauba, had earlier said in an interview that he shamelessly wanted to be appreciated and recognized for the steps that have gone viral. He had also questioned the logic behind glorifying the actors alone and not the choreographers.

Vicky agrees with Bosco's statement

Now, Vicky has reacted to Bosco's statement. The Bad Newz actor has said that the steps were given to him by Bosco and he is the real hero. "Main vo step ghar se thodi na le kar aaya, vo mujhe diya gaya, vo mujhe Bosco sir ne diya. (Didn't bring that step from home, Bosco sir gave me)," he told India Today.

"Every person who is standing behind the camera is the real hero who builds whatever is happening in front of the camera. Because we are in front of the camera, vo shuru ki wah-waahi, ya joote chappal jo bhi paddne hote hain, vo humein hi paddte hain. (That first appplause or brickbats is what we receive as we are at the forefront)," he added.

Resonating with the Ghungroo toot gaye choreographer's opinion, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor said, "But they are really the heroes. It takes an army, it takes the effort of 300 people to create a song, a film, or anything. So, they should be applauded equally, if not more. I hundred percent agree (with what Bosco said)."

What Bosco had said

"Throughout the internet, most of the attention is diverted towards Vicky dancing in the song. Vicky's dancing is possible because of a man who made it happen. Don't get any wrong ideas here. I am happy about the song's success but, somewhere down the line, I shamelessly want to make sure that the choreographers, not just me, need to be celebrated because they bring in that vibe," he had told India Today.