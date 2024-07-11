Vicky Kaushal's dance moves in Tauba Tauba has taken social media by storm. From celebs, influencers to fans and followers; everyone has been busy making reels and videos on the hit track from Bad Newz. While celebs like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and more couldn't stop raving about Vicky's smooth moves, everyone was waiting to find out the reaction from Katrina Kaif.

Katrina's take on Vicky's dancing skills

And looks like, the Goddess of Dance has given her approval to Vicky's killer steps and attitude in the song. The Masaan actor recently revealed that Katrina was quite pleased with his dance moves in the song. He added that the Ek Tha Tiger actress always felt that Vicky used to get carried away while dancing.

"The biggest relief was when she approved the song. She was like 'that's good'. (Vicky took a sigh of relief)." Vicky further added, "What she keeps telling me that whenever I dance, I am a baraati (wedding) dancer. I am not a trained dancer and Katrina tells me that I love to see you getting carried away in a song but in real life, when the cameras are not on."

Vicky gets carried away

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor further adds that Katrina tell him, "When the cameras are on, you need to know when to preserve that energy, when to give it away, how much expression to give etc." He further mentioned that he gets carried away because he starts enjoying the song too much. Kaushal further mentioned that this time Katrina was happy because he had managed to hold it back.

Katrina approves

"This time she was very happy because I held it back, in terms of expression and the attitude. So she was talking on those lines rather than just dancing when she said that she is happy that you're dancing an all but happy on that front as well," Vicky told Film Companion.

Starring Triptii Dimri, Neha Dhupia and Ammy Virk along with Vicky Kaushal; Bad News is set to release on July 19.