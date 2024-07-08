Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri are whipping out quite a storm in Bad Newz. After making the whole nation dance to the tunes of 'Tauba Tauba', Vicky is all set to romance Tripti in the new song Jaanam. The teaser of the song has already created quite a buzz, as the duo seems ready to unleash one another in the seductive number.

After giving us a sneak peek into the song with a picture, Vicky and Tripti seem ready to show their sensuous chemistry with the song's teaser. A monokini-clad Tripti and shirtless Vicky Kaushal get steamy and lock lips inside a pool in the song. The song shows the couple getting passionate and refuse to take their hands off of one another.

Social media reactions

The raunchy song has been titled the 'sexiest song of the year' and rightly so! Social media, too, didn't waste time and was quick to react to the song's teaser. "Katrina's call incoming," wrote a user. "Doesn't Katrina tell you anything?" another user asked. "Will she ever act or just take off clothes in Bollywood movies?" asked a social media user.

"Sorry but after marriage, how is Katrina allowing this," asked another social media user. "I am feeling bad and angry like I am his Katrina," read a comment. "Katrina close your eyes," another comment read. "Why is Tripti dimri becoming the next Malika Sherawat," read one more of the comments.

"I know it's acting but still after marriage being her husband she didn't feel jealous? Like how?", "Katrina calling Ranbir" were some more comments on the teaser. The complete song is all set to release on July 9. The film also stars Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia along with Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri.