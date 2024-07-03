Apart from acting, if there is one thing Vicky Kaushal can never go wrong with, it has to be his smooth dance moves. After making his fans and followers vibe with him on his Instagram page with various videos, Vicky is finally grooving on a Karan Aujla song in his upcoming film, Bad Newz. The Punjabi munda has shared a video of the song Tauba Tauba, and netizens clearly can't keep calm.

Celebs react

Vicky's dapper looks, killer moves has made everyone on his Instagram page go gaga. Neha Kakkar wrote, "Your movessssss! (fire emojis)".

Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "You have killed it, smashed it, murdered it".

Sunny Kaushal, Guneet Monga, Neha Dhupia, Rahul Dev, Nicole and several other celebs dropped fire emojis on the song.

Fans go gaga

And the fans weren't too far behind either.

"We would love to see Kat and Vicky dancing together now," wrote a user.

"All eyes are completely on Vicky," another user wrote.

"Ate, chewed, devoured and left no crumbs," a fan commented.

"That foot work can't ever get over it," another fan wrote.

"Katrina is the luckiest woman alive right now," one more fan commented.

"That foot work...those moves...killing killing killing (sic)," read a comment.

"This is so perfect for you!! Such smooth moves!!!" another comment read.

"Slaying with those moves," read one more of the comments.

"If only Katrina could dance to this with him," read another one of the comments.

Bad Newz starring Tripti Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia, is all set to release on July 19. Produced by Dharma, the film is another film based on the success of their previous release, Good Newz.