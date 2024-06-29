Vicky Kaushal is back with a bang with the trailer of Bad Newz. Starring Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia; Dharma's Bad Newz trailer has created ripples on social media ever since its release. From Vicky Kaushal's comic timing, plot twists, Ammy Virk's Bollywood debut to Triptii's vulnerability; cine goers can't wait for this one. Directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, the comedy of errors has been trending on social media.

Reactions

Let's take a look at some of the comments on the video. "Vicky Kaushal being the biggest green flag, protecting Katrina even here," wrote a user. "That katrina poster moment was hilarious," another user commented. "Vicky real life connections in this film was hilarious," a social media user wrote. "Finally Vicky and katrina sharing the screen," another social media user mentioned.

"This is too funny," read a comment. "Going to be an absolute banger," another comment read. "The best thing was not ruining the 90s song," one more comment read. However, there were many who felt that the film was promoting cheating and should not have been normalized like this.

Some unimpressed

"Normalising cheating even in comedy/entertainment manner shouldn't be appreciated! I have genuine respect for the actors but they should've not done this for the sake of society," read a comment. "Being characterless is made to look cool now," another comment read. "What can of nuance movie is this? What do you want our future generations to learn? What are you going to teach them with such stupidest concepts?" one more comment read. "Good newwz was a good movie! This is so cringe!" a person opined.

Katrina Kaif shared the film's trailer and wrote that she couldn't wait for the film. Many celebs took to their social media platforms to praise the comedy caper. The film is all set to release on July 19.