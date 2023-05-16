Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan promoted the trailer of their upcoming film - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke - in Juhu. The two indulged in fun banter and even answered questions. However, it was one question that was not in a good taste. During the trailer launch event, Vicky was asked if he would remarry someone better if he were to divorce Katrina Kaif.

The baffling question

The question left Vicky and Sara Ali Khan both shocked. However, Vicky handled the situation like a pro. The actor didn't lose his calm and joked around before saying how his marriage with Katrina is for many more lives. Social media too was clearly irked with the question and didn't hesitate in sharing opinions. "I could she the anger on Vicky's face when the journalist asked him the question but he controlled it somehow," wrote one user.

Netizens irked

"There will never be another Katrina Kaif in Bollywood or anyone else better than her she's one of her kind," another user wrote. "Vickey ke liye Katrina ke baad koi hai hi nhi, she's the love of his life❤️ and literally Katrina Kaif se better kya Katrina se match bhi nhi ho sakta koi! (there is no after after Katrina for Vicky, there is no one who can be better than Katrina or even match her)," was a social media reaction.

"Such a nonsense Question... such low dignity who raised this question..... just blessed them for long life togetherness," another social media user opined. "After this nonsense question still he is so respectful with that reporter," came another comment.