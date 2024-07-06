Vicky Kaushal has landed with possibly the biggest party number of the year. All set to hit theatres on July 19, the Tauba Tauba song from Bad Newz has sent social media into a tizzy. After fans, followers and social media users went gaga over the song and Kaushal's smooth dance moves; Bollywood celebs too have started raving about it.

Celebs go gaga

Salman Khan gave a shout out to the actor and wrote, "Great moves Vicky... song looking good. Best wishes Vicky Kaushal." The Punjabi munda was quick to respond, "So sweet of you Salman Sir. Thank you so much... This means so much to me and the whole team." The God of dancing, Hrithik Roshan also took to the comments section and wrote, "Well done man (high five) Love the style (clap and heart emoji)."

Vicky, who is a self-confessed Hrithik Roshan fan shared his take on the song and wrote that his life is now fulfilled. Janhvi Kapoor also shared her review on Vicky's killer looks and smoothest dance moves writing, "You have killed it, smashed it, murdered it (several fire emojis)." Neha Kakkar also called Vicky's moves fire.

Elli Avram wrote, "Omg I can't breathe. This too good Vicky ji. Everything on point!" Terence Lewis also took to social media and wrote, "After long, industry has a gem.. a real actor who can dance and slay! Love the ease and swag."

Sunny Kaushal was also quick to comment and wrote, "Naach to aise raha hai jaise Vicky Kaushal ho (Dancing like he is Vicky Kaushal)." Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "What are those Dance Moves !!! Super Ghaint." Mini Mathur also took to social media and wrote, "Vicky doing vicky things with punjabi beats."