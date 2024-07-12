Vicky Kaushal's smooth and killer moves in Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba created a frenzy on social media. From his style to his steps everything has been trending for the last few days. However, what everyone has conveniently overlooked is the effort of the choreographer behind the song. A large credit of the song becoming such a hit should also be given to the choreographer Bosco Martis.

Bosco raises questions

Bosco has now demanded the attention and rightly so! The ace choreographer is known for lending steps to some hit numbers like - Ghungroo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa title track, Sweety Tera Drama and many more chartbusters. Bosco has now raised questions on choreographers being overlooked and not celebrated like Saroj Khan was celebrated with Madhuri Dixit.

Why Vicky being glorified?

"Throughout the internet, most of the attention is diverted towards Vicky dancing in the song. Vicky's dancing is possible because of a man who made it happen. Don't get any wrong ideas here. I am happy about the song's success but, somewhere down the line, I shamelessly want to make sure that the choreographers, not just me, need to be celebrated because they bring in that vibe," he told India Today.

"Had I not given that vibe and style, I don't think we would have got this hype. It's time to celebrate the choreographers just like how Madhuri [Dixit] and Saroj ma'am were celebrated. To give you an insight: Vicky has featured in many other songs, like 'Govinda Naam Mera'. What changed this time? Why is he being glorified in this song?" he further reasoned.

Bosco said in the interview that the song became a rage because of how he directed it and for the moves. He added that they gave the song a lot of thought on how to glorify the actor as it is their duty to give the best.