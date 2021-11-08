Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are engaged now. The two reportedly had a secret roka ceremony at Kabir Khan's place on Diwali. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif came separately to avoid any speculations but got engaged in a close-knit ceremony. Kabir Khan is known to be quite close to Katrina as the two have worked together in several projects.

Both Katrina and Vicky shared pictures from the night but didn't reveal where they were. The two looked every bit of wedding-ready in their traditional attires and stole all our attention. While Vicky rocked a kurta pajama set, Katrina Kaif looked resplendent in a baby pink, sequined saree by Manish Malhotra. She even shared pictures with her sister, Isabelle and mother wishing everyone a happy Diwali.

The roka ceremony

"It was a beautiful roka. There were lights and decorations and Katrina looked stunning in her lehenga. Since the Diwali dates were an auspicious muhurat, the families decided to go ahead with the ceremony. Kabir and Mini are almost like family to Katrina and they were the most gracious hosts," said an India Today report.

Earlier, there were reports of Vicky Kaushal's mother having sent a shagun hamper to Katrina Kaif. The hamper reportedly contained goodies and sarees. It also had some dark chocolates which Katrina loves. Though Vicky and Katrina have remained tight-lipped the conjectures, the reports of their upcoming wedding is gaining momentum with each passing day.