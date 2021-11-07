Katrina Kaif reportedly received a shagun hamper from Vicky Kaushal's mother on Diwali. Ever since the hush-hush reports of their wedding in December, all eyes have been on Vikat to make the official announcement. While the two have been tight-lipped, the fact that there is something brewing between the two just can't be overlooked.

The shagun

After the reports of their wedding, there have been reports of Vicky Kaushal's mother sending a "shagun" hamper to Katrina Kaif on Diwali. The hamper reportedly contained goodies and sarees. It also had some dark chocolates which Katrina loves. There have been the reports of the two all set to tie the knot in December in Rajasthan.

Earlier, on being asked about roka rumours with Katrina Kaif, Vicky had hinted that he would get engaged soon. But, Vicky had not taken any names. And ever since, the buzz has been gaining momentum. "Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble, which is going to be a lehenga. The wedding will take place in November-December," ETimes had said.

Vicky's take on his relationship

On being prodded about his relationship with Katrina Kaif, Vicky had told Bollywood Bubble, "I hope you respect this... I really want to guard my personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations. That is something I am not inviting. I guess it is better that way, that I guard my personal life to some extent and I don't want to open up about anything."