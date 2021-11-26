Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to have a big, fat wedding soon. The duo is expected to go all grand for their wedding at a royal palace named Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. Vikat, as their fans like to call them, would have a court marriage before heading out to Jaipur for extensive wedding festivities. Amid all this, there has been a murmur on how much are the couple ready to shell out for the wedding.

Virat - Anushka's Rs. 100 crore wedding

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma chose a dreamy destination wedding and got married at Lake Como in Italy. Ditching the traditional route, the couple took a handful of people for the wedding with a strict no phones policy. The two painted the town red with their exquisite wedding wardrobe and gorgeous décor. It was reported that the two spent nearly a 100 crores at their wedding. What made it so exorbitant was also the fact that the couple opted to go for an international destination for getting hitched.

Ranveer - Deepika's magnificent wedding

Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone: The most popular celeb wedding, Ranveer and Deepika stole our hearts with their mushy romance during their wedding. The two also opted for Italy and spent around 77 crores for their luxurious wedding festivities.

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas: Priyanka and Nick might have had an elaborate and grand wedding but the cost of their wedding was not as exorbitant as the other two owing to the venue. The couple got married in Jodhpur and shelled out nearly 5 crores for the wedding.

How much would Vicky - Katrina spend

Now, all eyes are on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on how much are they willing to shell out for their D day. Considering the relaxations in Covid protocol, the number of guests would not be limited. And considering Vicky and Katrina's good equation with industry members, it is no secret that the who's who would be attending the royal fiesta. However, the magnanimous number of guests would not result in the couple burning out mammoth moolahs as the wedding venue is Jaipur and not an international one.

Now, how grand would the two go for their wedding and how much exactly would they spend remains to be seen.