With barely a fortnight left for Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif's alleged marriage, social media has gone berserk. Touted as the biggest wedding of the year, industry and fans can't wait to finally see the duo as bride and groom. While Vicky and Katrina are maintaining total silence on the matter, there has been a murmur about the wedding preparations going on in full swing.

Vicky and Katrina's wedding prep

As per reports, the duo would be getting married at a royal palace named Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. With Vicky Kaushal being busy, Katrina is reportedly taking help from future mother-in-law for all the preparations. Now, we hear that the duo would be going ahead for a court marriage in Mumbai before heading over to Jaipur for the grand wedding fiesta.

Court marriage in Mumbai

A report in Bollywoodlife states, "Before their wedding rituals in Rajasthan, Vicky and Katrina will be getting married in Mumbai. A source close to the actress tells us that Vicky and Katrina will have a court marriage in Mumbai next week before they head to Jaipur for their royal wedding at the resort near Ranthambore."

No phones allowed

An India Today report states that as seen in some of the previous weddings, no phones would be allowed at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding either. The two want to ensure utmost privacy and thus there would be a no phone policy for the wedding rituals.

"This is a big day for both of them, so it's obvious that they are going all-out to ensure that there is no situation where photos and videos are being leaked on social media without them knowing. Katrina and Vicky are hands-on with the wedding prep and there is an elaborate team put in place to ensure privacy and security," said an India Today report.