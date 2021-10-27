And it seems the cat is out of the bag! Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal are not just in love, but are also ready to take it to the next level. Though the two have never openly accepted their relationship, their social media and real-life chemistry speak volumes. And now, there is a strong buzz that the couple is so serious about the relationship that they are ready to get married too.

The hush - hush wedding

An ETimes report states that Vicky and Katrina couldn't wait to take their relationship to the next level. As per the report, after the secret roka, the two are headed for a hush-hush wedding that would take place sometime in December, this year. The report further states that the two have opted for Sabyasachi as their designer.

"Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble, which is going to be a lehenga. The wedding will take place in November-December," ETimes had said.

Is it fake?

However, when a website spoke to a reliable source, the news piece was called "fake". "This is absolutely rubbish. The two actors have no such plans. It has become a trend for some to circulate such stories about Vicky and Katrina every few months," an insider told Bollywoodlife. Soon after the news circulated, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen visiting their manager together. And this further fuelled the rumours.

Vicky Kaushal had reacted to the whole roka ceremony update and told ETimes earlier, "The news was circulated by your friends (laughs). I'll get engaged soon enough when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come)."