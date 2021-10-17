Vicky Kaushal has revealed that he will get engaged soon. Vicky reacted to the rumors of his roka with Katrina Kaif, which has been doing the rounds for a while now. Vicky's revelation has sent social media into a state of a tizzy. However, Vicky called the news of him secretly getting engaged to Katrina Kaif false. Vicky and Katrina have never openly addressed or accepted their relationship in the public domain.

The declaration

Reacting to the news of him and Katrina Kaif secretly getting engaged, Vicky said, "The news was circulated by your friends (media)." He further said, "I'll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come)," he told ETimes. Earlier, Katrina Kaif's stylist had reacted to the news of the two getting engaged.

"There has been no Roka ceremony. She is leaving for Tiger 3 shoot soon," Zoom TV had quoted Katrina's spokesperson saying. "It wasn't anything like that, everybody knew it was nothing. I think, within a few hours they had clarified about it too. We don't know how that whole thing even started. We just woke up in the morning and there was this news, and then everyone was like, 'what is this?' It was like the newspaper saying, 'Today, there's no news, so let's print this'," Vicky Kaushal's brother, Sunny Kaushal told a leading film critic.

How did his family react?

In an interview with Spotboye, Sunny had said, "I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, 'Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (yaar you got engaged, give some sweets)."