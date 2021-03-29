Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal might have kept mum on the status of their relationship but fans have already declared them a couple. Though the duo keeps dropping unintentional hints about being with each-other, when it comes to making it public, the two seem to be taking it slow.

Ever since Koffee with Karan, where Katrina Kaif expressed her desire to work with Vicky Kaushal and even found him to be "hot", things have escalated pretty quick between the two.

From entering parties together, making secret exits from the backdoor together, posing in same hoodie to even celebrating the New Years together, Vikat are inseparable. Several times Vicky was even spotted visiting Katrina's home in Mumbai soon after the lockdown was lifted. However, it was their camaraderie on Holi that definitely made us believe that the two were together. It was at Isha Ambani's holi bash that the two couldn't keep their hands off each-other.

The Holi bash

Several videos and pictures of the holi bash had gone viral last year. Not only were the two twinning in white but also were together throughout. From throwing colours at each-other to Kaushal, at one point, adjusting Katrina's hair; the two left very little doubt over their chemistry. The party was also attended by Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra who were spotted having the time of their lives.

Vicky's take on his relationship

In one of the interviews, on being asked about his link-up with Kaif, Kaushal had said that he prefers keeping his private lifeguarded. He added that whatever he would say might be misconstrued or misinterpreted and hence, he would not like to comment on it.

"But now she (Katrina Kaif) is sure of her feelings for Vicky (Kaushal). He has been a friend for some time now. He is trustworthy, dependable, and devoted. In brief, all that Katrina ever wanted the man in her life to be," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.