Priyanka Chopra's decision to drop 'Jonas' from her name spread wild rumors of separation from husband Nick Jonas. The rumor mills started churning speculative stories on how the age gap came in between the two. Social media too went berserk. However, Priyanka's latest Roast video and comments on Nick Jonas proved to everyone that everything was hale and hearty in her marital world.

The real reason

And now we hear the real reason behind Priyanka dropping Jonas from the surname is nothing but due to an astronomical reason. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Priyanka might even change the spelling of her pretty soon. Things are going in favour of PeeCee who is making the world bow down to her. And, to tide with the waves, Priyanka has allegedly listened to a pandit who wants her to make these changes.

"She is only dropping her two surnames for professional reasons. She wants to be known only as 'Priyanka'. And from what we hear she may spell 'Priyanka' in a different way from now on. Apparently, it is an astrological decision," said the report. The source was further quoted saying, "Nick and Priyanka are very happy together. In fact, they are planning to have a baby soon."

The roast

In her roast on the recently-released Jonas Brother Family Roast, taking a jibe at their age difference and Nick's failed acting career, Priyanka said, "Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. There are many 90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain it to him. He showed me how to use Tik Tok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like."